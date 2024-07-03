Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,779.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 861,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,574. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

