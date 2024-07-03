Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $487.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

