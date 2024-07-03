Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 57,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 71,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $406.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 415.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 442.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 277,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 20,684.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.