Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Cut by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,822 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 9.8% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $163.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,245. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

