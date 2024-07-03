Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 109,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 42,344 shares.The stock last traded at $54.88 and had previously closed at $55.29.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3,290.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 229,397 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34,506.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 362,321 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 68,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.