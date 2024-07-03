Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.66. 199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $180.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

