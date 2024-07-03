Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,017,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. 238,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $423.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

