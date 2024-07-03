Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 33,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 36.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 214,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 57,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Investar by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISTR opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.78. Investar has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

