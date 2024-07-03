Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $162.87

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $162.87 and traded as high as $178.84. Investors Title shares last traded at $176.15, with a volume of 23,273 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $336.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.14.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $53.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

