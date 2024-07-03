iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after buying an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after buying an additional 440,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after buying an additional 167,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

