iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.89. 12,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 19,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned 1.33% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

