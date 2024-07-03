iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.
