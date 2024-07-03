iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.0% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.93. 407,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,904. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $121.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

