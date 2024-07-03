iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 647,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,125. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

