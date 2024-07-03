iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.43

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.43 and last traded at $46.16, with a volume of 176458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
