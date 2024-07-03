iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.43

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.43 and last traded at $46.16, with a volume of 176458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

