iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.56

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.56 and last traded at $67.35, with a volume of 18273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.