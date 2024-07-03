iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.22. 1,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65.

About iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

