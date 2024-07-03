iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,000 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after acquiring an additional 857,819 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,792,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,620. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

