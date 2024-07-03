iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,698 shares. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.