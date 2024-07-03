iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $172.63

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.63 and last traded at $170.55, with a volume of 1055736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.76.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

