iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lowered by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 130,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $174.05. 761,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.16 and a 200 day moving average of $171.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

