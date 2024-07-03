iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 280.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 942.1% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 237.5% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.26. 1,389,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.00. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $260.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

