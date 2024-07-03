iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Cut by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.58. 111,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,363. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.11. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $269.61.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

