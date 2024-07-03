iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 245.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. 1,235,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,162. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

