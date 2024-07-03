iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 477,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 880,217 shares.The stock last traded at $153.31 and had previously closed at $153.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,407,000 after buying an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after buying an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,360,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,685,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,534,000 after buying an additional 95,066 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

