IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,285,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $80.12. 2,476,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,684. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
