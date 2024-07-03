IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 922,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.