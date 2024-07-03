IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,979 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 3.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 279,293 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. 1,801,376 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.