IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.59. 5,029,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,481,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

