IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.25. 176,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,565. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.62. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

