IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 401 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,305 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after purchasing an additional 776,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $114.77. 2,326,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644,886. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.61. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

