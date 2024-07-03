IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

