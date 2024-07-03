IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 17.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 619.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $206.65. 929,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,925. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

