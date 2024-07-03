Iyo Bank Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Iyo Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.5% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,388,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,241,000 after purchasing an additional 230,079 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.79. 1,367,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,604. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

