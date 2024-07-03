Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $113.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $102.86 and last traded at $103.53, with a volume of 304466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.09.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.62.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 161,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

