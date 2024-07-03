JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Up 7.3% in June

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JELD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 20,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,051. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 18.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 143.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

