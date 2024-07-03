Jet Protocol Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013040 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009700 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,219.61 or 1.00088442 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012642 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005994 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00077505 BTC.
About Jet Protocol
Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.
Buying and Selling Jet Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars.
