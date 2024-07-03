Jet Protocol Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,219.61 or 1.00088442 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00077505 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153786 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

