JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,504,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,207 shares of company stock worth $9,250,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.