John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 43,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 125,713 shares.The stock last traded at $11.82 and had previously closed at $11.69.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
