Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.07.
A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.97. The company has a market capitalization of $351.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
