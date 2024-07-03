JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBOX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of LON:BBOX traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 158.30 ($2.00). 3,835,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,293,443. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 123.80 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.19). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.12. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3,950.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45.

In related news, insider Alastair Hughes bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £50,601 ($64,003.29). 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

