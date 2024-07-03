JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JEPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.14. 2,323,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

