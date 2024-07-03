JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys 471 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after acquiring an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,164,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after buying an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 670,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,862,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.06. 2,798,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

