JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys Shares of 8,725 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Snap by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907,061.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock worth $19,934,275.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,493,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,314,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.03. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

