JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 292,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,469,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.