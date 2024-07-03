JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 0.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 224.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 136,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $138.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day moving average is $137.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

