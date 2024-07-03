JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $618,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $110.10. 1,810,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,463. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

