JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 1,350 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

