JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 3,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 394,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 384,298 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 307,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 401,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 103.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

