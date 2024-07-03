Kate Gulliver Sells 5,825 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $296,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,415.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $220,810.80.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,094. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Our Latest Report on W

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.